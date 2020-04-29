Ruth E. Schlagel, a lifetime resident of Warwick, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 at Schervier Pavilion.

She was the daughter of Katherine (nee Ruhl) and David Schlagel and stepdaughter of Martin Schmick. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pine Island.

Ruth is survived by her sister Irene Zovistoski and her husband Walter; nieces Carol Ann Sciarra and her husband Jim and Dawn Croan and her husband Dave; nephews Tab Filipowski and his wife Bet, and Jeffrey Filipowski; several great-nephews and great great nieces, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her mother, Katherine Schmick, father David Schlagel and stepfather Martin Schmick and her sister Dorothy Ann Filipowski and brother-in-law George Filipowski.

The family would like to thank the staff at Schervier Pavilion for the care and compassion given to Ruth during her stay there.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 70 Little York Road, Warwick, New York 10990.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.