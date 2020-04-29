Rudolph “Rudy” Tomaselli, a longtime resident of Warwick, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at St. Anthony Community Hospital. He was 87 years old.

Born on June 21, 1932, in the Bronx, he was the son of Loretta (nee Bovasso) and Frank Tomaselli.

Rudy served proudly in the Coast Guard.

Rudy was the owner of Cel-Art, a commercial artist company on Madison Avenue in New York City. He worked with the creator of the Hawaiian Punch character, Sugar Bear, and Frito-Bandito and was the animator for television movies including "Damn Yankees" and "Around the World in 80 Days." He also worked with MTV on several projects, including "Beavis and Butthead."

Rudy is survived by his wife Nancy Lane; son Dr. Gordon Tomaselli of NYC and Baltimore, Maryland; daughter Frances Catherine Melder of Warwick; daughter Alice Warren of Gorham, Maine; son Rudolph Tomaselli of Florida, N.Y.; son James Tomaselli of Warwick; eight grandchildren who loved their “GiGi:” Samantha Romig, Steven Laroe, Caitlin Reilly; Matthew, Travis, and Wyatt Tomaselli, Jennifer Keith and Jeffrey Warner; six step-grandchildren: Brynn Melder, Meredith Magi, Emily Gill, Sara Campbell, Kristin Desiero and Jennifer Washburn; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Rudy was predeceased by brothers Joseph and Eugene and sister Marie Zodda.

A memorial visitation and “Celebration of Life” service will be planned at a later date when it is safe for us all to get together.

