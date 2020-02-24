Roger Harold Liddle of Monroe passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. He was 84.

He was born in Long Island City, the son of Harold and Emma Liddle.

He is survived by his children: Denise (Jimmy) Morando, Karen Wilm, Lori (Frank) Mele and Sueanne (Vern) Shaw; 11 grandchildren: Danielle (Geoff) Hoon, James (Samantha) Morando, Tyler Morando, Rebecca Wilm, Matthew Wilm, Christopher Wilm, Jennifer Mele, Nicky Mele, Ashley Shaw, Brittany (Matthew) Ludwick and Courtney Shaw; seven great- grandchildren: Kaiden Wilm, Marshall and Brooklynn Ludwick, Charlotte and Zachary Hoon, Bailey and Jameson Morando; and his longtime friend and companion, June Bell. H

He was preceded in death by Dolores Marie Liddle, his beautiful wife of 42 years.

Roger made his career as a firefighter, serving 33 years with the New York City Fire Department from Jan. 7, 1961, through Feb. 29, 1994. He was in Tower Ladder 14, which is one of the first units in the N.Y.C. Fire Department.

During his distinguished his career, he served on the front line, fighting fires in his response area of East Harlem, responding to multiple alarm fires throughout the five boroughs (Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island), as a Recruit Instructor as well as in the Mask Service Unit. He retired as a Fire Fighter First Grade (FF1).

Roger also attended Rockland Community College while actively serving as a NYC firefighter.

The family received friends on Feb. 26 at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave.

A funeral service was held Feb. 27 at the funeral home with interment following the service in Flushing Cemetery.

Donation in his memory made be made to the Greenwood Lake Fire Department, PO Box 166 Greenwood Lake, NY 10925 or UFA Widows and Childrens Fund, 204 East 23rd Street New York, NY 10010 (make check payable to The UFA Widows and Childrens Fund)

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.