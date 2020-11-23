Robin Kittner, a lifetime resident of Warwick, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Kaplan House in Newburgh after a long illness. She was 54 years old.

Born Feb. 4, 1966, she was one of seven children born to Charlie Kittner and Patricia (Carr) Kittner.

Robin was active in the Warwick Fire Department for many years. She was the first female Vice-President and an external firefighter; she was also honorary captain and member of the Fire Police.

Robin is survived by her life partner and soulmate, Joseph S. Ceravolo; father Charlie (Sharon); siblings: Charlotte (Mike) Paddock, Lisa (Steve) Brennan, Karen (Dennis) Frawley, Charlie, Prin (Mike) Salvia and Brian (Jennifer); ten nieces and nephews, eight great-nieces and great-nephews, and one great-great niece; all her special fur babies; her “girls:” Maryanne, Mary and Peggy; and many friends in the Warwick Fire Department.

Robin was predeceased by her mother, paternal and maternal grandparents.

The family wants to give special thanks to Crystal Run – Dr. Harel, Rosie, Rhianna and all the others who took special care of Robin; Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties: Jennifer, Mary, Amber and Tiffany; and all the nurses and aides at Kaplan House, especially Maria and Rosemary.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990, the Warwick Fire Department, P.O. Box 31, Warwick, NY 10990 or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

A private graveside service was held.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.