Robert James McLean of Greenville, NY, born August 12, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY, to the late John and Mary Holtan McLean, died at home on January 17, 2022 of natural causes. He was 88 years old. In accordance with his wishes a private ceremony will be held in the spring.

Mr. McLean served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955 at bases in Alaska and Maine, attaining the rank of sergeant. He married the love of his life Ann Elizabeth Maya on May 12, 1956. Together they raised four children and were married for 57 years until Ann passed away on July 16, 2013.

The McLeans lived in Jackson Heights, NY; Bayside, NY; Allendale, NJ, and Warwick, NY. After Ann’s passing Mr. McLean lived in Saugerties, NY, and finally Greenville, NY. As a career shipping executive, Mr. McLean accumulated a lifetime of wonderful experiences and interesting encounters. He loved to regale friends and family with humorous stories of his travels.

Mr. McLean was predeceased by his siblings: John, Hugh, James, Lawrence, Celia and Mary and survived by his daughter, Mary Doolittle, of Greenville, NY; son, Robert J. McLean Jr. and wife Mona of Wyckoff, NJ; Daughter, Roseann Annunziato and husband Mark of Warwick, NY; son, Douglas McLean and Marie DeParis of Jersey City, NJ; grandchildren: Jeffrey Doolittle, Ann Doolittle, Liza Doolittle, James Silva Jr., Matthew Silva, Mark Annunziato Jr., Robert J. McLean III, Andrew McLean, Kevin McLean, Victoria McLean, Alexandria McLean, Christopher McLean, Jacqueline McLean and Justin DeParis; Great Grandchildren: Lucy Attreed, Leilani Rose, Archer McLean, Connor Silva, Mason Silva, Juliet Silva, Piper Silva, Presley Rhinehart; Sisters: Kathleen McLean Holman, Ann McLean Cappellini.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.