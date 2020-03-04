Richard Conrad Dickerson passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 81 years old.

Born April 13, 1938, in Bloomingdale, Michigan, to Virginia Maxine (nee Foster) and Richard Malcolm. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

Richard was a science teacher for West Milford Township School District in New Jersey. He was a lifetime member alumni of Western Michigan University.

A lifetime learner, Richard earned an associate’s degree in Pharmacology while in the Navy. He earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Biology and Earth Science, as well as a Master of Arts degree in Geology at Western Michigan University. Richard earned a Master of Science degree in Educational Supervision and Administration from William Paterson University.

He was also a painter and inventor. Richard loved to travel. With his friends and partners, he completed 57 cruises after retirement in 1993.

Living on South Street in the village of Warwick since 1980, he knew everyone in town, brought gifts to elderly shut-ins and so much more on his daily morning walks through the village. Everyone who knew Richard, loved him.

Richard’s hands were never idle. If he wasn’t doing an indoor home improvement, he was creating props or costumes, sewing curtains, feeding birds, completing the N.Y. Times crossword puzzle or playing poker.

He contributed regularly to the Warwick Humane Society. Richard was a regular contributor at the Episcopal Church Thrift Store for many years, but his true passion was spending time with his grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his daughters Holly Dickerson and her husband Steven Andresen of New City and Jennifer Peterson and her husband Bruce of Warwick; sister Sandra Dickerson and niece Tammy Miller of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren: Stephen Peterson and his wife Sophie, Aaron Peterson, Daniel Peterson, Margaret Andresen and Katherine Andresen; great-grandchildren: Patrick Naughton and Kenneth Peterson; and life partners Girard Fritz and Terry Sandford. Richard’s extended family also included Terry’s mother, Elizabeth, and his four brothers and sisters who loved Richard dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dickerson Family Memorial Fund, a library endowment fund established for Richard’s hometown library. Make checks payable to: Van Buren District Library – 200 N. Phelps Street, Decatur, MI. 49045.

Memorial Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, March 7, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick. The family has planned a private memorial in Richard’s memory.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.