Philip E. DeNegri of Warwick passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, of complications from a tick born illness.

The son of Philip J. and Grace Parker DeNegri, he was born on Feb. 22, 1939, in the Bronx.

Phil graduated from Power Memorial High School in the Bronx and served proudly in the Army National Guard. He attended the New York City Fire Academy and proudly served the New York City Fire Department for 33 years, first as a fireman, then as a lieutenant for more than 10 years.

Phil raised his family in Warwick and lived there for 49 years.

He is survived by his wife Patricia of 53 years; daughter Stacey (DeNegri) Grace and her husband Dan of Avon, Indiana, and son Philip J. DeNegri and wife Kristy of Harwich, Mass. He is also survived by relatives in Arizona, Georgia and New Jersey. Phil was predeceased by his parents and sister Loretta McCarren of Calhoun, Ga.

After retirement, Phil was an active member of many organizations including the NYC Retired Firefighters of Orange County, FDNY Holy Name Society, FDNY Columbia Association, St. Joseph’s Holy Name Society (of which he was also a Eucharistic Minister), a 4th degree member of the Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus, American Rose Society and was Vice President of the Newburgh Rose Club.

He is a past member of Therapy Dogs International with his beloved dog Roxy. Together they had many happy fulfilling years of visiting residents and spreading joy at Schervier Pavilion and Mount Alverno.

Phil truly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was known by all at the Florida Seward Seniors as quite the joke teller. He enjoyed telling stories and making people laugh.

He was an extremely caring man and spent many hours visiting and speaking with those that were suffering or felt very alone. Phil was an avid gardener, lifelong Yankees fan and an orchid enthusiast.

He was a jack of all trades and could repair most anything he was presented with.

He was a wonderful husband and father, always putting his family first. Whether it was coaching his kids on their many sports or spending summers on Cape Cod, family was always his priority.

His hard work, kind smile and sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew him.

Visitation was held Aug. 10 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida.

A Funeral Mass was held Aug. 11 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida.

Cremation will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (www.tunnel2towers.org).

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.