Patricia Biederman, of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Wyckoff, NJ) passed away peacefully at Schervier Pavilion on her 87th birthday, February 3, 2022.

Born February 3, 1935 in New York City, she was the daughter of Albert and Helen (nee Reilly) Neu.

Patricia was a bookkeeper for Raimondi and Associates in Monroe. Although she worked outside of the home, she was always there for her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending sporting events and performances, and getting together for holiday family dinners. Her presence at future events will be greatly missed.

Patricia is survived by two daughters, Leslie Culkin, of Warwick, NY and Pam Ford, of Highland Mills, NY; son, Russell Biederman, of Summerland Key, FL; four grandchildren: Nichole Guillory, of Sandy Hook, CT, Jennifer Sinski of New Canann, CT, Matthew Culkin of West Milford, NJ, Katie Ford of Oxford, UK; and four great-grandchildren: Margaret, William, Shay, and Charlotte; and brother Albert Neu of New Hyde Park, NY.

Per Patricia’s final wishes, private arrangements have been made.

