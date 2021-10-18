Norman “Jack” DeMouth of Southbury, CT passed away on Oct. 15, 2021. He was 95 years old.

Born in Warwick, N.Y., on Nov. 4, 1925, he was the son of Victor C. and Naomi (Culver) DeMouth.

Norman served proudly in the U.S. Army during World War II. A graduate of Syracuse University, Norman worked as a project engineer for Norden in Norwalk, CT. During the 21 years he lived in Warwick, NY, he was an active member of the American Legion - Post 214 in Warwick, NY. Norman was affectionately known as “Jack” to those who were closest to him.

Jack is survived by his friend of 50 years, Vincent Iannacone of Southbury, CT; cousins, Deborah Hallisey of Warwick, N.Y. and Donald R. Drew of Kittrell, N.C.; many nieces and nephews: Victor E. DeMouth and his wife Kristen of Albany, N.Y., Madelon “Lonnie” McManus of Troy, N.Y., James DeMouth of Longmont, CO., Thomas DeMouth of Lakewood, CO., and Melanie Ball of Warners Bay, Australia; several great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his brother, Victor E. DeMouth and cousin, David W. Drew and niece, Suzanne Waltz.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com