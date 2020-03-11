Nathan A. Morse III of Marlboro (formerly of Warwick) entered into rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was 60 years old.

Born in St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick, on Oct. 30, 1959, he was one of three sons of Carol (Meyer) and Nathan Morse.

Nate went to Warwick schools. He was a member of the Warwick Fire Department. Most recently, Nate worked with Local Union 17 in Newburgh. When he lived in Warwick, he was the owner of Locust Lawn Service and a tow truck driver for Specht’s Junkyard.

Nate is survived by his daughter, Fallyn Jane Buffington of West Virginia; and two brothers, Christian R. (“Louie”) Morse and Scott A. Morse, both of Marlboro and both formerly of Warwick.

Cremation will be private. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 28, at 3 p.m. at Creekside Pub, Route 9W, Marlboro. All are welcome to attend.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.