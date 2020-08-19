Mildred J. Tompkins of Middletown entered into rest after fighting a battle with Alzheimer’s on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Garnet Medical Center in Middletown. She was 93 years old.

Lovingly called “Nunni,” Mildred lived a very long life. She always had a kind word for everyone and was loved and admired by all that had the good fortune to meet her.

“Nunni” was a pre-Depression baby, born Sept. 26, 1926, in Jersey City, N.J., the daughter of Thomas and Mildred (Mechbeck) Benedict.

She was devoted to her family and a woman of faith and was a parishioner at St. John Evangelist R.C. Church in Goshen.

Mildred resided in North Bergen, N.J., for many years before moving to Lyndhurst, N.J., and Middletown, N.Y. Mildred Tompkins worked at APA Trucking.

She was predeceased by her husband Harold Tompkins and her son Richard Tompkins.

She is survived by her children: Ronald Tompkins and wife Nancy of Saxton River Falls, Vt., Carol Tompkins of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Rhonda Ferro of Middletown, N..Y; her sister Eleanor Olsen and husband Al of Pasadena, Md.; two grandchildren: Jessica Rucci and husband Jose Quintanilla and Ashley Torres and husband Javier; eight great grandchildren: Daniel, Logan, Evan, Vito, Benjamin, Joseph, Kaiden and Ethan; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Aug. 21 from at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen.

A Mass of Christian burial followed at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen.

Burial was in Wallkill Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mildred’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence, visit www.donovanfunerals.com.