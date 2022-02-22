Michael S. Banta, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., a lifelong resident of the area and a former iron worker with Banta Iron Works, passed away on February 17, 2022, in Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y. He was 81.

The son of the late Joseph and Mariam O’Dell Banta, he was born on May 8, 1940, in West Milford, N.J.

Michael was a kind, sweet, gentle soul to everyone he knew.

He was a member of the Warwick Rod and Gun Club and the National Rifle Association and was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to fish and hunt. He especially loved his summers in Maine.

Survivors include his wife Alisa Daven Banta, at home. His children Bre Driggers of Mt. Ulla, N.C., Heather Banta of Suffern, N.Y., James Smith, Jr., of North Carolina, and Sean Lambert, of Syracuse, N.Y., his grandchildren Sienna Cruz, Madison Cruz and Cameron Lambert. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Marcia Flynn and his brothers Ronald Banta, Donald Banta, Gordon Banta and Dave Banta.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home www.ocfuneralhomes.com or 845-477-8240.