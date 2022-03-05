Michael P. Fomin, of Warwick, NY, passed away on February 27, 2022, at Regional Hospice Center of Danbury, CT. He was 84 years old.

Born on July 5, 1937 in New York, NY, he was the son of Paul and Josephine (nee Blaschko) Fomin.Michael was retired from the IUPAT Local 1456 in New York, where he worked as a faux painter.

Michael is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Geraldine (nee Duffy) Fomin; daughter Karen Gingras and her husband Paul, of Groton, MA; son Michael Fomin and his wife Erin of Warwick, NY; daughter Jodi McKee and her husband James of Brewster, NY; nine grandchildren: Michael, Andrew and Matthew Gingras, Brian, Jack and Daniel McKee, Nicholas White, and Liam and Ashlyn Fomin; and brother Albert Heger. He was predeceased by siblings William Heger, Jr., Elizabeth Tiso and Joan Lally.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 4th from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY, with interment following the Mass in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Route 17A, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or online woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com