Michael P. Chaple

Mike Chaple age 76, of Orange County, NY, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1945, in San Francisco, CA, the son of Virginia and Paul Chaple. Mike graduated from Farmingdale High School in 1963 and worked as a signal tower operator with the Long Island Railroad from 1963-1969.

He proudly served our country in Vietnam from 1965-1967 in the Army, Co. B 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry, 196th Brigade. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant E-5 in 1967. He received the following recognitions from his service: National Defense Service medal, Combat Infantryman badge, Good Conduct medal, Vietnam Service medal, Vietnam Campaign medal, Expert Rifle M-14 and M-60 and Marksman Rifle M-14. He protected and served as a New York State Trooper and retired after 20 years of service in 1990.

He also worked over 30 years in construction, most notably at Quality Home Builders in Washingtonville, NY. Mike is survived by his daughter, Laurie Schneider, and her husband, Brian Schneider, of Gettysburg, PA, as well as his beloved grandchildren: Michael and Emma. Mike was pre-deceased by his brother, James Chaple.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Vietnam Veterans of America, VVA.org.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 3 p.m., at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information visit Knight-Auchmoody.com.

Private burial services will be held at a later date.