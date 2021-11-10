Michael J. Tiedemann of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Schervier Pavilion after a long illness. He was 87 years old.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., on Aug. 31, 1934, he was the son of John and Julia (Melvin) Tiedemann.

Michael built and ran a painting company with his father and they painted a number of churches in New York City.

He became a Plant Engineer for Verla in Newburgh. Michael worked on the Twin Towers in New York City. Locally, he built the Castle in Greenwood Lake.

After he retired at the age of 80, Michael enjoyed amateur photography and videography.

Michael was married to Ann Marie (nee Lloyd) who predeceased him in 2010. Together they had four children who survive them: John Tiedemann and his wife Caryl Ann of Milford, Pa., Carol Pedro and her husband Verne of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., William Tiedemann and his wife Kathryn of Warwick and Annmarie Guarino and her husband James of Manahawkin, N.J. Also surviving are his two grandchildren, Zoey and Michael; and two great-grandchildren, Michael J. and Kayla.

The family received friends for visitation on Nov. 10 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Michael’s name to The S.E.L. Lupus Foundation, Inc., 330 Seventh Avenue, Suite 1701, New York, NY 10001

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.