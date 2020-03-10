Michael Faline of Warwick, the owner of Mike Faline Roofing & Siding, entered into rest peacefully with his wife by his side on Monday, March 9, 2020, at home. He was 69.

Mike was a devout Catholic and a 45-year member of St. Stephen’s Church. He was a lover of nature and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed playing soccer.

He was a true family man and loyal friend who loved his entire family, especially his grandchildren.

The son of Thomas Faline and Charlotte Eberhardt Faline, he was born on Oct. 16, 1950, in Paterson, N.J.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Joan Faline; sons Michael Faline and wife Christine of Warwick; Matthew Faline and wife Christina of Greenville; and Joseph Faline and girlfriend Rose Perna of Boulder, Montana; daughter Erin Reagan and husband Matthew of Warwick; seven grandchildren: Sophia, Charlotte, Quinn, Gabriel, Thomas, Isla and Anna; brother Thomas Faline and wife Kathleen of Marstons Mills, Mass.; along with several nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held March 13 at St. Stephen’s Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

Burial of cremains will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at St. Stephen’s Cemetery in Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.