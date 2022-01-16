Mary F. Demarest, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on January 11, 2022, at St. Anthony Community Hospital after a brief illness. She was 82 years old.

Born in Orlando, FL, on March 10, 1939, she was the daughter of Francis and Irene (nee Schreck) McCormick.

Mary was a member of the Warwick United Methodist Church, participating in many activities, including the Women’s Society and as a Sunday school and Vacation Bible School teacher. She volunteered many hours in the community, at St. Anthony Hospital and with the Friends of the Library. She was also a member of the Warwick Historical Society.

Mary was an avid Boston Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys fan. She loved birds and her beloved cat, Sox. Her favorite place to be was the beach.

Mary is survived by three daughters: Laurie Johnson and her husband Jim of Pine Bush, NY, Diane Duryea and her husband Jonathan of Copake, NY; Joanne Fallert and her husband Steve, of Bloomfield, NJ, and son Allan Demarest and his wife Teresa, of Cohoes, NY; sister Norma Longstreth; and six grandchildren: Chris Johnson, Erin Fallert, Ryan Fallert, Jordan Demarest, Brady Demarest and Joshua Demarest; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Philip S. Demarest, sister Kathryn Saal and brothers-in-law David Demarest and Ed Longstreth.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery. To attend the funeral service virtually, https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/8109054696

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the St. Anthony Community Hospital Foundation, 100 Woods Road, Taylor Pavilion, Suite C3, Valhalla, NY 10595.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com