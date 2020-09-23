Mark Negersmith of Chester, a carpenter for Local 1556 in New York City, entered into rest on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. He was 44.

The son of Lubomira Hill Negersmith and Edward M. Negersmith, he was born on Dec. 11, 1975, in Goshen.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bethany Teachout Negersmith; daughters Abigail and Olivia Negersmith; mother Lubomira Negersmith; sister Christina Kensell (Timothy); brother Daniel Negersmith (Kelly); brother Stephen Negersmith (Gina); brother Paul Negersmith (Caroline); along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m., at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida.

A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Stephen’s Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

Burial will be held in Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Campbell Hall.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.