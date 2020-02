Marion Kannon, a longtime resident of Sugar Loaf, N.Y., died peacefully on Feb. 5, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh, N.Y. She was 87.

Per her request there were no public calling hours. Cremation was held on Friday, Feb. 7, at Oxford Hills Crematory in Chester, N.Y.

Arrangements are by Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.