Marion Benson died Saturday, May 15, 2021, peacefully at her home at Barnhill Care Center. She was 85.

Daughter of the late Frank & Catherine Mills, Marion was born in Jersey City, N.J., on Sept. 30, 1935.

Marion was predeceased by her loving husband, Les, and son Brian.

Marion spent most of her life residing in Vernon, N.J., prior to moving to Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and was a resident at Barnhill Care Center for last seven years, where she was lovingly cared for by the staff who worked there. She spent many years working as a certified nursing assistant. She enjoyed reading and crocheting, but what she loved most was caring for her grandchildren and spent many years driving her grandchildren and the neighbor kids home from the bus stop in her station wagon.

She is survived by her daughter Bonnie and her husband, Bob, of Greeley, Pa.; daughter, Barbara of Pine Island, N.Y.; daughter-in-law, Donna Benson of Manahawkin, N.J. She is also survived by her grandsons, Rob Schreiber and his fiancé, Ashley Tafuni, of Budd Lake, N.J., Michael Rudinski and his fiancé, Jen Orlando, of Madison, Wis., and Christopher Rudinski of Pine Island, N.Y.; granddaughters, Danielle Schreiber and her husband, Ashraf Hirzalla,h of Greeley, Pa., Lauren and her husband, Steve Morphy, of Graham, Wash., Eileen Rudinski and her fiancé, John Scott, of Stonington, Conn., and Holly Rudinski of Pine Island, N.Y. She will also be lovingly missed by her great-granddaughters, Maya and Kaylee Hirzallah of Greeley, Pa.

Funeral Services will be private, and internment will be at Clove Cemetery, Wantage, N.J.