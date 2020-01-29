Mae Hansen

Mae E. Hansen, 92, of Hewitt, went home to be with her Savior on Monday, Jan. 27.

Loving wife to Arthur, mom to her children, Karen Austin and her husband David, and Keith Hansen and his wife Amy.

"Mor Mor" to her grandchildren, Rebekah, Jacob, Elias and Ava, and great grandchildren, Ezra and Silas.

Mae was a graduate of Butler High School, and was a collector of rosemaling and children - as a number of family and extended family considered her a second mom and Bestemor.

Mae was born in Warwick to a family with roots in the area predating the Revolutionary War.

While an absolute lady, she was a woman of incredible grit.

She celebrated her 90th birthday in December and her 69th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

The story of Mae and Art’s wedding is a testimony to the strength of their love.

In January 1951, Art, a corporal in the U.S. Army, was stateside and due to be discharged.

He and Mae were planning a spring wedding.

On Jan. 1, Arthur received the “Truman Year” meaning his service was extended one year and he was headed for combat.

On Jan. 2, Mae left New Jersey on a train bound for Fayetteville, North Carolina, and on Jan. 3, she and Arthur were married at Ft. Bragg.

On Jan. 4, Mae took the train home and Arthur boarded a C-54 to General McArthur’s HQ in Tokyo for intelligence training.

From there, he was off to Korea.

Mae enjoyed vacationing on Cape Cod, dining out with family and friends, and evenings at home with Art and their beagle, Sarge.

Donations in her memory may be made to Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Visitation was held at Richards Funeral Home in West Milford on Jan. 30 and 31.

A memorial service was held Jan. 31 at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Warwick Cemetery.