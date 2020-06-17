Luigina Eccher

Luigina “Gina” Eccher of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 after a long illness. She was 75 years old.

Born in Tuenno, Italy on Jan. 31, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Virginia and Luigi Odorizzi.

Gina was a receptionist for Krug Insurance in New Hyde Park, N.Y. prior to her retirement.

Gina is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Pio Eccher; sons, Kenneth Eccher and his wife Barbara of Mineola, N.Y. and Jamie Eccher of Hicksville, N.Y.; and seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. (Please note that we are allowed to have 25 people in the funeral home at a time during this phase of COVID-19 restrictions.) A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY with interment following the mass in Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.