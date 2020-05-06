Lois Milligan, a longtime resident of Warwick, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was 79 years old.

Born on Nov. 29, 1940, in Paterson, N.J., she was the daughter of Eleanore (Mann) and William DeFreese.

Lois was married for 50 years to Sidney Milligan, who predeceased her in 2010.

Her family's statement reads: “Lois was a wonderful and loving mother, who always put her family first. She was always there to lend an ear or give advice. Her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids were her life. She will be greatly missed.”

Lois is survived by her children: Belinda DeGroat and her husband Lance, Tuewana DeGroat and her husband Leo, Jackie Milligan and her husband Melvin Spencer, Jeremy Milligan and Travis Milligan; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband; daughter Tereasa Milligan; and son Frederick Milligan.

Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, private arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.