LeVay Anne Terraneo of Warwick entered into rest on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home. She was 92.

The daughter of Myron Hess and Florence Hughes, she was born on April 9, 1928, in Hackensack, N.J.

She is survived by her son, David Allan and wife Denise; daughter, Debi Downs and husband Tim; two granddaughters, Sandra Vandercliff and husband Peter and Melissa Ryan and husband Neil; grandsons Shawn O’Brien and Brandon O’Brien and wife Andrea; five great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Ronald Terraneo.

