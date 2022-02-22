Leonard Maietta of Warwick, NY, passed away on February 17, 2022, at Joe Raso Hospice in New City, NY. He was 88 years old.

Born in Mt. Vernon, NY, on September 26, 1933, he was one of 11 children born to Antonio and Antoinette (DiBello) Maietta.

Leonard is survived by his son Leonard Maietta, his wife Debra and their children: Caitlin Nassani and her fiancé’ Rolando Zapata, and Gianna Nassani and her fiancé’ Dillon Turner, and Marissa Maietta and granddaughter Malia Turner; nieces and nephews: Michael Rheaume and his wife Victoria, Lisa Trovato and her husband Tony, Jason Rheaume, and Nora Killeen; brothers, John Maietta and his wife Connie and Anthony Maietta and his wife Dorothy; many more nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 41 years, Joan and eight siblings: Ralph and Joey Maietta, Angie Leone, Mary Cirrincione, Dolores Scozzari, Millie Pinto, Jenny Maietta and Dolly Marchant.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY, with an 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will follow the Mass in Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Leonard’s memory to Joe Raso Hospice, 415 Buena Vista Rd., New City, NY 10956.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990.