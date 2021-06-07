Lenore M. Wood

Leonore M Wood of Florida, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Leonore was born July 9, 1925, in Falkenstein, Germany and was the daughter of the late Albert and Martha Vogel. She came to America at the age of five with no knowledge of English. She adapted to American life, making many friends and graduated from SS Seward Institute.

Mom was fortunate to have two loving husbands, Richard and Charles. With them she had four children, Diane, Alan, Stephen and Jeffrey. She was known for her elaborate cakes; you may have had one of her wedding specialties, along with her delicious desserts. She enjoyed gardening, her many years coordinating trips for the Seward Senior Citizens, hosting holidays for the family and volunteering at the Lycian Center where she greeted many who attended. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Florida for more than 70 years.

In addition to her parents, Mom was pre-deceased by husbands, Richard and Charles, brother Manfred, son Alan, Grandson Benjamin and Son-in-law Pete.

Left to cherish her memories are her brother Herbert, her children and their spouses, 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, which she adored, and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and countless friends.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 7 from 3-5 p.m. with a funeral service held at 5 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. There will be a private cremation following the services and a burial at a later date in the Florida Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to StJudes.org ; OrangeCountyArboretum.org or any charitable organization of your choice.

