Larry F. Gove of Goshen, N.Y., passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was 80.

Son of the late Harry and the late Virginia Gove, he was born Feb. 23, 1939, in Goshen. He was raised in Warwick, N.Y.

Larry proudly served in the Navy U.S. Fremont APA-44. He worked 30-plus years as a stationary engineer at Horton Memorial Hospital in Middletown, N.Y. He also worked for the Goshen Central School District for 30 years as a bus driver. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the VFW post 2064 Maybrook, N.Y., and Honorary Member of Dikeman E & H Co. Goshen.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, reading, being in his second home in Long Lake, N.Y., but his biggest enjoyment was his family. His wife, children, and grandchildren were his world and made him the happiest. He was a true family man.

He is survived by his wife his wife of 55 years, Lorraine Jankowski; daughters, Kelly and husband, Bryan Kantner, Colleen and husband, John Becz, Lorri and significant other, Adam; sons, Christopher, Timothy, and David and fiance, Lydia; grandchildren, Amanda and husband, Michael, Westridge, N.Y., John Gove and wife, Kerri, Josephine and husband, Anthony Gonzalez, Ashley Rivera, and Jacob Kantner; great-grandchildren, Reagan Gove and Autumn Westridge; and brother, Robert Gove and family.

He was predeceased by his brother John (Jack) Gove and son John Gove.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen.