Kevin G. Hanlon passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y. He was 63 years old. Son of the late Daniel and Anamarie Johnson Hanlon, he was born on September 25, 1957 in Paterson City, N.J.

Kevin was a Repairman for Eastern Copy Products in Syracuse, NY.

Survivors include his loving wife, Eileen Hanlon at home, his Stepchildren: Jeffery Wheeler and his wife Ashley, of Sussex, NJ; Ryan Wheeler of Warwick, NY; Jessica Schlenker and her husband, Joseph, of Vernon, N.J.; and Lauren Wenger and her husband, David, of Chester, N.Y.; and by his five grandchildren.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, N.Y.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.