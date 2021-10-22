The hands of Jesus reached out for Kay Proscia on Oct. 18, 2021. She was at home with her loving family and her daughter, Karen, who held her hand on this side of heaven. She was 97 years old.

Born in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Feb. 22, 1924, she was the first of five children of Nicolo and Elvira (Restivo) Tumminia.

Kay became an extremely skilled seamstress on coats and dresses for many years, but she had a heartfelt desire to finish her schooling and attend college. Psychology and mental health always fascinated her. Kay decided to pursue her interest by attending Kingsborough College. After graduating with “Phi Theta Kappa” honors, she was an assistant occupational therapist at the “Brooklyn School for Special Children.” Kay was committed to helping children both young and old to reach their potential. Whether it was to help train them for employment, or to care for themselves, she dedicated herself to the mission. Kay would always say that this was one of life’s most rewarding accomplishments. She felt like she completed her task.

In 1988, after living in Brooklyn all of her life, Kay moved to Warwick with her family. Longing to make friends and be involved in the community, Kay joined the Golden Seniors Club. Shortly thereafter, she was elected Club Secretary. Kay was also the former president of the AARP Warwick Chapter#337, where she was very active arranging activities, speakers and trips. Her desire was to give seniors the opportunity to visit interesting places. Everyone enjoyed themselves and that was another mission accomplished for Kay.

Kay is survived by her daughter, Karen Giammarino and her husband Joseph of Warwick, NY; granddaughter Noelle Giammarino of Bloomingburg, NY; and brother, Francesco Paolo “Paul” Tumminia of Charlotte, NC. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Proscia, and her siblings: Gaetana “Diane” Cardile, Filippo “Philip” Tumminia and Nicholas “Nicky” Tumminia.

The family will receive friends for viewing at Calvary Baptist Church on Friday, Oct. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at the church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, with interment following the service in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.

For those who like to make a donation in Kay’s memory, please go to https://mychoicepcc.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990.