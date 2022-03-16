Kathleen Stokes, of Warwick, NY, passed away on March 9, 2022, at Bloomingdale Health Center, NJ, after a long illness. She was 74 years old.

Born in Queens, NY on February 9, 1948, she was the daughter of Francis and Alice Singer.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard; daughters Michelle Frawley and her husband Eugene, Melissa Keneally and her husband Timothy, and son Richard Stokes and his wife Angel; grandchildren: Douglas, Alice, Daniel, Francis, Audrey and Annie; and sister Patricia Baumgartner. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Frank Singer.

The family received friends for visitation on Monday, March 14, with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.