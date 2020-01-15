Julio E. Rivera of the Bronx passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Warwick. He was 82 years old.

Born in Manhattan on Feb. 13, 1937, he was the son of Emma and Julio Rivera.

Julio served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After the war, he became a U.S. Merchant Marine.

Julio is survived by his sons David Rivera and his wife Jacquelyn of Warwick and Kenneth and his wife Lourdes of the Bronx; sister Lydia of Puerto Rico; four beautiful grandchildren: David Rivera Jr., Vincenzo Rivera Jr., Armand Rivera and Kenneth Rivera Jr.; and three great-grandchildren: Alex Hess, Charlotte Rivera and Benjamin Rivera.

He was predeceased by his wife Nilda in 2003.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

Graveside service with military honors will be on Monday, Jan. 20, in Calverton Cemetery in Calverton.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.