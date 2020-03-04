Juan Pablo Chavez of Port Jervis (formerly of Warwick) passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 64 years old.

He was born on June 26, 1955, in Mexico City, the son of Ofelia (Arredondo) and Raymundo Chavez. He was also predeceased by his son, Bryant, in 2009.

Juan worked as a technician for Avon in Suffern, but he also had various other jobs with Amscan and Best Mexican Food in Chester; Ceiling Precision in Vernon, N.J.; TCI in Warwick; and Strubert in Florida, N.Y.

Juan is survived by his wife Angelina (nee Bautista); son Edgar; brothers Samuel and Moises of Mexico; sister Lourdes Chavez of Mexico; in-laws Reyna DelaCruz and Gerardo Bautista of Mexico; brothers and sisters-in-law Jorge and Gerardo Bautista of Mexico, Alfredo Bautista of Florida, N.Y., Fernando Bautista of Warwick, Esther and Yolanda Bautista of Mexico; and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his brother, Manuel and sister, Marylu Chavez.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

A Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stonybrook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry, 135 Forester Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home.