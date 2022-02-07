Joseph C. Giachetti, of Warwick, NY, passed away on January 28, 2022, at St. Anthony Community Hospital. He was 85 years old.

Born on September 14, 1936 in Quincy, MA, he was the son of Italian immigrants Giuseppe and Orinda (nee Ventresca) Giachetti.

Joseph lost his father at a young age and immediately stepped into the role of man-of-the-house, where he and his older sister Jeanette helped support their mother and younger sister Ann Marie. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany from 1959 to 1962. When he returned to the U.S., he attended Brooklyn College, where he earned his BA; he was the first member of his family to graduate from college. Before retiring, Joseph was a benefits coordinator for Merrill-Lynch.

Joseph was full of life and was proud of his eccentricities. He loved to laugh, eat good food - especially sweets, - play the ponies and indulge in a good martini. His favorite pastimes included listening to music (especially Beethoven) and reading. He doted on his great-nieces and nephews.

Joseph is survived by his nieces, Jo Ann Rusolo Ward and Maria Rusolo; his nephew Joseph Rusolo; his nephews-in-law Mark Ward and Robert Liander; his great-nieces Julia Ward and Viola Liander; and his great-nephews Ian Ward, Aidan Ward, and Spencer Ward. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in St. John’s Cemetery, 80-01 Metropolitan Avenue, Queens, NY 11379.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com