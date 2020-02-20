Johanna F. Heidecke of Warwick passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at St. Anthony Community Hospital just a few days shy of her 93rd birthday.

She was born on Feb. 26, 1927, in New York City, the daughter of Carla (Pohlsen) and Ferdinand Mueller.

Johanna was an administrative assistant for Horizon Family Medical Group at its Monroe office.

She was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Johanna is survived by her children: Carla Schuch and her husband Peter of Fairport, Paul Heidecke and his wife Laura of Warwick and Kurt Heidecke and his wife Linda of Chester; grandchildren: Joshua Heidecke and his wife Katie, Kai Heidecke, Rebecca Povio and her husband Brian, Kyle Schuch and his wife Jennifer, Kristen Bustamante and her husband Jeremy, Mark Heidecke and his fiancé Shea Murrell, Amie Heidecke and Jeffrey Heidecke; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Heidecke and a son, Frederick.

Visitation was held Feb. 22 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home.