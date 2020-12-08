Janet Buttafuoco of Warwick passed away with her loving family by her side on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. She was 86 years old.

Born in Glen Cove on June 24, 1934, she was the daughter of William and Mary (Vanicky) Smith.

She was married to Joseph Buttafuoco for 65 years; they were parishioners of St. Stephen RC Church, Warwick.

Janet is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Joseph; daughters: Karen Carlstrom of Middletown, Lori DeGeorge of Sayville, and Lisa Jackson and her husband Robert of Warwick son Joseph Buttafuoco of Peekskill; six grandchildren: Gregory and Michael Carlstrom; Christina Latorre, Frank DeGeorge, Colin and Nicholas Jackson; and three great-grandchildren: Zachary Carlstrom, Eden and Elias Latorre; and many nieces and nephews.

Janet was predeceased by her sons -in-law Daniel Carlstrom and Frank DeGeorge.

Janet was active in the local community as a Committee Member of the Queen Village Queens; secretary of the Tuesday Afternoon Homemakers Bowling League; a volunteer at Bingo Night at St. Stephen’s and a PTA Member and Class Mother for many years.

“Mom, you will forever be in our hearts and will be missed always.” When we visit the beach and put our toes in the sand, we will look out at that ocean and know you are with us in the place you loved so much.

The family would like to thank the team from Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County for their support, guidance and compassionate care of their mother especially Jennifer, Tiffany, Mary and Amber and Sister Ann.

Visitation was held Dec. 7 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 8 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

Interment followed in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.