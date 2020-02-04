James D. Clark of Warwick passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones during the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill. He was 86 years old.

James (Jim) was born in New York City to Patrick and Sarah Clark on April 27, 1933.

After a humble upbringing within a large, tight-knit family, Jim proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He then worked as a milkman and held several positions over the years as an expediter until he retired from Independent Sheet Metal Company in Hawthorne, N.J.

Jim’s primary goals in life were to create a loving and steadfast home environment for his family and to provide complete devotion to his wife.

His absence will leave a huge void in their lives.

Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth (nee Faller); daughter Colleen Devlin and her husband Peter of Middletown; son, Michael Clark and his wife Kris of Indianapolis, In.; daughter Maureen Kane and her husband Brian of Melbourne, Fla.; and son Daniel Clark and his partner James Kuhnert of Boonton, N.J.; grandchildren: Christie Ferrare of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., Shaun Ferrare of Middletown, Kelli Thompson of Indianapolis, In., Caitlin Babcock of Mountainville, Stephen Kane of San Diego, California, Matthew Kane of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Andrew Devlin of Middletown and Christopher Devlin of Lexington Park, Maryland; and three great-grandchildren.

James was predeceased by his grandson Jason Ferrare and siblings Theresa McCarron, Margaret Costello, Patrick Clark, Joan Farrell and Thomas Ryder.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, donations in James Clark’s memory may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or to St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.