Hugh Brendan McKenna of East Stroudsburg, Pa., passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 in Hewitt, N.J. He was 60 years old.

Born on Dec. 25, 1960, in Teaneck, N.J., he was the son of Patrick and Eileen (McKeon) McKenna.

Hugh Brendan grew up in Ringwood, N.J., and graduated Lakeland High School, class of 1978. He earned a degree in electrical engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).

He lived in the Republic of Cypress for ten years where he worked as a Field Service Engineer for Goodrich Corporation.

Hugh Brendan was a member of the Clan Na Vale bagpipe band with his siblings and father. He was active in sports, as a skier and ski instructor at Mt. Peter Ski area for many years. He earned a black belt in karate and was an accomplished pool player, competing at an international level. He also took flying lessons.

Hugh Brendan is survived by his son Brendan McKenna; stepdaughter Kathleen Hastings; siblings: Maureen Brady and her fiancé Craig Shields, Brian McKenna and his significant other, Susan Perry, Eileen McKenna-Hieb and her husband Michael, and Patricia Pyatt and her husband Robert; three nieces: Siobhan and Meagan Brady and Erin Hieb; and two nephews: Connor and Liam Pyatt.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 10, from noon to 3 p.m. with a 3 p.m. funeral service at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

Burial will be private in Prospect Cemetery, East Stroudsburg, Pa..

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Hugh Brendan’s memory to Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Road, Paramus, N.J. 07652.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home.