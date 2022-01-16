Henrietta V. Eurich of Warwick, NY, a lifelong resident of the area, entered peacefully into rest in her sleep on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Carlucci Home, Greenville, NY. She was 92.

The daughter of the late George Blaikner & Madaline Langlitz Blaikner, she was born on August 20, 1929 in Warwick, NY.

She was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Warwick. Yetta was a homemaker and bookkeeper for Eurich Electric for many years.

She is survived by her son, Bruce Eurich; special friend, Ricarda Meith; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Clayton J. Eurich, and her daughter, Susan Eurich; sisters, Rita Weymer and Dorothy Hayes; brothers, Robert, Raymond & Norman “Kelly” Blaikner.

Due to the current status of COVID-19, graveside services will be held 12PM Wednesday, January 19th at Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY.

Burial will be in Warwick Cemetery.

The family would like to give thanks to her good friends at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for all of their love and support. They would also like to thank all of the caregivers at the Carlucci home for the great care they gave to her.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

