Helen K. Pahucki Powell, of Goshen, NY, formerly of Floral Park Queens, entered into rest on Thursday, February 10, 2022. She was 98.

The daughter of the late John R. Pahucki, Sr. and Pauline Farbaniec Pahucki, she was born on November 23, 1923, in New Hampton, NY.

Mom was a graduate of the New York City Police Department Academy at the proud age of 78. She was a former Vice President of the Lost Community of Floral Park Queens.

She is survived by her son, William H. Powell Jr. & wife Laurie; daughter, Kathie Cayton & husband John; grandchildren, William Powell III, Michael Powell & wife Christine, Kerry Franco and husband Frank, John R. Cayton and wife Amanda, Theresa “Rosie” Cayton and Dolores “Dolly” Powell Forrester; 11 great grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband William H. Powell Sr.; grandson, Ryan N. Powell; 5 brothers, John R. Pahucki Jr., Joseph, Antone, Barney and Walter Pahucki; 4 sisters, Bernice Bennethum, June Morgan, Frances Skoczynski and Anne Byrne.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 14th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held 10AM Tuesday, February 15th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue Florida, NY.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Due to COVID 19, the funeral home and church are currently following the CDC guidelines regarding the use of masks.

Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes, make check payable to JDRF, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com