Grant E. Gannon of Hewitt, N.J., passed away peacefully after a two-month hospitalization on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was 85 years old.

Born in Clifton, N.J., on Jan. 14, 1935, he was the son of Mildred (nee Feeney) and Ulysses Grant Gannon.

He met and married the love of his life, Patricia (Drago) whom he was married to for 50 years.

Grant grew up in the Clifton/Paterson area and taught in Passaic in his early years. Later, he taught history for the West Milford Township School District for 40 years.

Grant raised cows and he loved horseback riding at his Double G Ranch.

Grant is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia; three sons: James and wife Susan Hubbard of New York City, Glenn of Los Angeles, California, and Patrick and his wife Kazue Tanaka of Osaka, Japan; and the granddaughter he adored, Rei Tanaka Gannon. He was predeceased by his sister, Diane Carlo.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 24 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, with interment following the Mass.

Donations in Grant’s name may be made to Doctors without Borders, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home.