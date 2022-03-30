Grace Kwiatoski, of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at home. She was 95.

The daughter of the late August Keller and Rose Stafford Keller, she was born on March 1, 1927, in Goshen, NY.

Grace was a former troop leader for the Bluebirds; member of the Florida American Legion Post 1250 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of St. Joseph’s Living Rosary Society, Florida, NY; she was a former secretary of the Florida Public Library Board; a member of the Tri-town Ladies Bowling League and a proud member of the “600 Club.” Grace loved fishing Glenmere Lake with her husband Joe every evening after dinner.

She wrote a column for the Warwick Advertiser, “Florida News Notes”, and also a feature about the Wawayanda Land Tract. Throughout her life she maintained a lively interest in local and area history. Grace ran K&S Electric with her husband, Joseph, along with Jack Staples and his wife Carmela, of Cornwall, for many years.

She is survived by her son, Stephen Kwiatoski (Susan); daughter, Phyllis; granddaughters, Jenna Cody (Brendan) and Rebecca Kwiatoski; nephews, John Mabee, Kenneth Mabee, Matthew Johnson (Trisha), Paul Keller (Jane); Robert Keller; Leonard & Howard Koutney ; nieces, Carol Rysinger (John); Mary Hamilton (Jeff); Kathy Klopchin (Bob); sisters-in-law, Madeline Keller and Adele Johnson; brother-in-law, William Lord; great nephew, John Vincent Mabee (Sharon); great niece, Michelle Benoit (Donald); beloved cat, Bella; along with numerous other great nieces and great nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Kwiatoski; daughter-in-law, Deborah Kwiatoski; brother, Augustus, sisters, Rose and Helen; sisters-in-law, Cecelia & John Mabee; Genevieve Lord; and Betty and William Koutney; nephew, Ron Mabee (Ann).

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 30th from 4-6PM at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held 10AM Thursday, March 31st at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mayank Shah, Dr. Andrew Faskowitz, along with Nurse Chris and staff at Hospice of Orange & Sullivan for the extra special care and attention that they gave to Grace.

Due to COVID-19, the family is requesting that all in attendance to please wear a mask while indoors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com