Gordon F. Faulkner, Jr., of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Goodlettsville, TN), passed away at Putnam Hospital in Carmel, NY, after a brief illness. He was 81 years old.

Born in Gadsden, Alabama on April 4, 1941, he was the son of Gordon Faulkner, Sr. and Mary Walker. Gordon graduated from Woodlawn High School in Birmingham, AL, and briefly attended Auburn University before enlisting in the Air National Guard.

Gordon served in the Air National Guard as a reservist from 1964 to 1969 as a veterinary specialist and food safety inspector. During that time he also worked as an insurance professional earning multiple awards for his work. Later in his life Gordon started his own small risk management business where he helped small businesses manage their insurance risk through fire safety inspections and repairs.

Gordon was a 3rd degree Master Mason and was always proud of his affiliation with the Masons. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Warwick. He enjoyed shooting sports, hunting, fishing and being outdoors.

Gordon is survived by three children: daughter Teresa “Terri” Messineo of Warwick, NY; son Gordon III “Trey” Faulkner of Virginia Beach, VA; daughter Kim Robbins of Hilton Head, SC; six grandchildren: Morgan, AJ, and Michael Messineo, Meagan Ash, Brianne and Evan Robbins; and sisters Sharon Coffman and Marilyn Detweiler, as well as other extended family. He was pre-deceased by his brother Glenn Faulkner.

A small private ceremony is being planned in Sterrett, AL, for the weekend of Mar 26th. Please check back at this site for details as they become available. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gordon’s memory to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com