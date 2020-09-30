Gloriette Curtis Owens of Hartsdale passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx. She was 85 years old.

Gloriette was a college instructor and executive secretary for more than 45 years. Gloriette was a resident of Chester, New York, for nearly 50 years.

She was the daughter of James Howard and Doris May Curtis, to whom she was born on Jan. 29, 1935, in Paget, Bermuda.

Her family immigrated from there to northern New Jersey in 1945.

She was an alumna of East Orange High School and Montclair State University, both in New Jersey. She made her career as a college instructor and executive secretary for more than 45 years.

Gloriette was a devoted wife and mother and an avid decorator, gardener and baker who also enjoyed sports.

She was the widow of the late Franklin Delano Owens.

Survivors include her son Jeff Owens of Mitchellville, Maryland, and her daughter Jill C. Owens of Chappaqua, New York. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Pamela Dishman Owens and two grandchildren Elijah Franklin Owens and Kenneth Kenijah Owens, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.