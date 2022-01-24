Gerardo (Jerry) Fischetti, of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2022 at the age of 93. Born in Saint’Angelo dei Lombardi, Italy, on November 19, 1928, he was the son of Feliciantonio and Rose Fuschetto.

Jerry immigrated to America in 1947 and served in the US Army. Inducted in 1950, at Fort Devens, MA, he went to Camp Rocker and then to Italy in 1952, aboard the ship General Callan, and then to Camp Roeder, Austria, as a sergeant first class. He arrived back in Staten Island in November, 1952.

Jerry worked for Control Instruments in Brooklyn and later joined the White Tool and Dye Company of Sugar Loaf. He joined the Atlantic Service Company as a maintenance supervisor,where he worked until retiring at the age of 62. In 1991, Jerry joined the volunteer group at St. Anthony’s Hospital, where he volunteered for more than 25 years. He joined the Knights of Columbus in 1993 and was the color guard commander. He was also an usher at St. Stephen’s Church in Warwick.

Jerry led a full and satisfying life, dedicated to God, friends and his family. He was all about giving back to others, as he found it very rewarding. He will be missed by many. Jerry had sixty-seven years of wedded bliss to the love of his life, Lucy. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lucy (Repole), and three sons: Anthony and wife Gina, Gerard (Jerry), Michael and wife Penny; and his grandchildren: Jean Ann, Nicole (Kyle) Palmer, Gerard, and Michelle. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Anita and Connie.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, with interment following the Mass in Orange County Veterans’ Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Jerry’s honor to: The National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or online at kidney.org or Diabetes Research Institute, 200 S Park Rd. Suite 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 or online at diabetesresearch.org. Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com