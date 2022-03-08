George V. Tiedemann a 50-year resident of Warwick, NY (formerly of Jersey City, NJ) passed away suddenly on March 5, 2022, at his home. He was 82 years old.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, on April 17, 1939, he was the son of the late John and Julia (nee Melvin) Tiedemann, one of thirteen children.

George worked in the maintenance department at Mt. Alverno and Schervier Pavilion for many years and was the former owner of Corky Gas Station in Greenwood Lake, NY. Earlier in his life George worked with his father and brothers at John Tiedemann Inc. painting and restoring art in churches in the New York-New Jersey area. He was a member of St. Stephen Church in Warwick.

A family statement reads, “George had deep love of family and friends. He loved cars, some more than others and had a special place in his heart for his Corvette. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, which led to many nights cheering and screaming at the TV. He will be deeply missed.”

George is survived by his wife Betty (nee Riggs); daughters: Kathleen Gerrard, Mary Lynn Scotto and her husband Daniel, and Lee Romano and her husband Roy; his sons: Michael and his wife Colleen, John, and James Tiedemann. Also surviving are his sisters Frances Trumper and Patricia Farro and her husband Michael and his brother Patrick and his wife Mary. Six grandchildren: Roy, Nick, Frank, Paige, Alex and Anna as well as is sister-in-law Winifred Tiedemann and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son George and his brothers: Thomas, John, Robert, Bernard, James, Michael, Joseph, and Raymond Tiedemann, as well as William “Sonny” Connors.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 9th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 10th at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Stanfordville Road, Warwick, NY. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ

lieu of flowers to send donations to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Shriners for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com