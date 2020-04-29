Frank N. Puma of Warwick passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 85 years old.

Born in Manhattan on Sept. 9, 1934, he was the son of Beatrice (Martorano) and Benedetto Puma.

Frank was a produce clerk for Pathmark Supermarket in Queens. He was a union member of Local 1500 Retail and Supermarkets and Local 338, Retail Food Clerk Union.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Josephine; sons Frank and his wife Eileen of Warwick and Philip and his wife Pam of Hopewell Junction; daughter Michele Bartels and her husband Stu of Sidney; seven grandchildren: Alexandra (Shawn) of Hyde Park, Jessica of Waterbury, Conn., Angela (Bryan) of Kingston, Joshua of Warwick, Bridget, Amanda and Kaitlin of Sidney; and sister Roseann Friscia and husband Joseph of Ridge; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by daughter Donna Marie; twin brother Anthony, and sister Sadie Spina.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.