Frank J. Dembeck Jr., of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Friday, February 11, 2022, at home. He was 83.

The son of the late Frank J. Dembeck Sr. and Mary Weslowski Dembeck, he was born on November 29, 1938 in Warwick, NY.

Frank was a retired master carpenter.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemarie Stankiewicz Dembeck; loving daughter, Donna McCarey and her husband Tim; loving granddaughter, Rosemarie McCarey; loving grandsons Andrew, Ryan and Kyle Dembeck and their mother Jeanne Mercadante; two brothers, Daniel Dembeck and his wife Katherine & Raymond Dembeck & his wife Elizabeth; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, James Joseph Dembeck.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 15, from 4-7p.m., at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

A funeral mass will be held at noon on Wednesday, February 16, at Holy Cross Church, 626 County Route 22, Middletown, NY 10940.

Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com