Frances Belinda Covello (nee Quattrone) of Glenwood, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was 69.

Born to Joseph and Loretta Quattrone in Ridgeway, a., she had lived in Palisades Park, N.J., before moving to Glenwood 35 years ago.

Frances worked as a deli supervisor for Edenville Deli in Edenville, N.Y., before retiring in 2019. She took great joy in reading, crossword puzzles and gardening.

Frances is predeceased by a brother, Joseph Quattrone.

She is the beloved wife for 44 years of Louis Covello of Glenwood; devoted mother of Anthony Covello, at home, and twins, Nicholas Covello and his wife, Christina, of Florida and Adam Covello of New Milford, N.J.; dear sister of Frank Quattrone of Ridgeway, Pa., and Lorraine Melice of Jamestown, N.Y.

Due to government restrictions, private cremation services are under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, N.J. A Celebration of Frances’ Life is to be scheduled for a later date.