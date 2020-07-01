Eleanor A. Van Syckle, a lifetime resident of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Park Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was 76 years old.

Born on May 4, 1944, she was the daughter of Dannie Elizabeth and Carroll Frank Van Syckle.

Eleanor worked for many years as a food service worker for St. Anthony Community Hospital.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Carroll William Van Syckle.

Per Eleanor’s wishes, private arrangements have been made Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

To send an online condolence, please visitwww.lsvpmemorialhome.com.