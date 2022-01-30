Elaine C. Rhall, or Warwick, passed away peacefully at Schervier Pavilion on January 22, 2022. She was 74 years old. Born in Brooklyn on December 28, 1947, she was the daughter of the late James and late Catherine (Arato) Rhall.

Elaine was a parishioner at St. Stephen RC Church in Warwick. A family statement reads: “Elaine was a kind, sweet person. She loved to laugh. She enjoyed good Italian food, watching the news and game shows. She also enjoyed going for walks and getting manicures and her hair done. Her favorite pastime while at Mt. Alverno Center was bingo, where she loved to win prizes.”

Elaine is survived by many cousins who loved and cared for her like a sibling. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Michael.

Arrangements were private per Elaine's wishes